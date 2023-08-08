Former Irving police chief Benny Newman dies at 91

Former Irving police chief Benny Newman died at a hospital Sunday, the Irving Police Department announced Tuesday in a news release. He was 91.

Newman served as police chief in Irving from 1978 to 1994. Prior to his time with Irving police, he served 23 years with the Dallas Police Department, where he earned his rank as a captain.

He saw a need to help young people in Irving and was instrumental in the creation of the Irving Police Athletic League, the Irving Police Department said in the release. For over 30 years, the Irving PAL has provided classes and camps for hundreds of youth in Irving and surrounding areas.

“Chief Newman leaves a legacy of distinguished public service and was a well-respected member of the law enforcement community, a civic leader, family man and friend.,” Irving police said in the release. “We ask that you keep the Newman family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to police.