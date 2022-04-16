Former J&C reporter changed by her coverage of the I-65 Killer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There are news stories that stick with a reporter — sometimes haunt a reporter.

For former Journal & Courier reporter Paula Jarrett, the Days Inn killings of March 3, 1989, is one of those stories that changed her as a person, as a reporter and still resonates with her 33 years after the killings.

“I will never forget it. It was so shocking, even by today’s standards,” said Jarrett, who is now retired and living near Indianapolis. “It’s horrifying. Everybody was so stunned. Everybody was so shocked.”

That morning, Jarrett and a photographer were assigned to go to the Days Inn in Remington, from which 34-year-old Jeanne Gilbert, a motel employee, had been abducted. A farmer found Gilbert's body in a ditch beside a White County road.

The Journal & Courier's March 4, 1989, front page reports the killings of two Days Inn clerks just 50 miles apart. Indiana State Police announced April 5, 2022, that they solved the case and identified Harry Edward Greenwell of New Albin, Iowa, as the killer dubbed the I-65 Killer. Greenwell died of cancer on Jan. 31, 2013.

At the Merrilleville Days Inn about 50 miles north of Remington, police found Margaret Peggy Gill, 24. The same man killed Gill and Gilbert, police said.

The killer shot both woman in the head with the same .22-caliber pistol, police said of the investigation into what became known as the Days Inn Killer or the I-65 killer.

Indiana State Police on April 5 identified Harry Edward Greenwell as the killer, linking him to Gill and Gilbert's slayings, as well as Vicki Heath's Feb., 21, 1987, murder in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

A composite sketch of the "I-65 Killer."

Police expect more unsolved murders along the interstate will be linked to Greenwell.

“That is the kind of homicide that strips away a reporter’s veneer," Jarrett said.

“The Day’s Inn murders made me feel like the interstates were dangerous places to work,” Jarrett said, recalling how she traveled the highways and county roads in White and Carroll county for her work at the J&C. “It made me feel vulnerable as a woman.

“It wasn’t long after that that I decided to get a gun permit and carry a handgun," Jarrett said, noting she took gun safety and firearm self-defense classes, too.

Greenwell failed to kill a Columbus, Indiana, hotel clerk whom he attacked, and she gave police a description that became a sketch of the I-65 killer.

The man's image in that sketch haunted Jarrett and sometimes caused her to have nightmares, she said.

Jarrett learned like the rest of the world earlier this month that Greenwell's DNA identified him as the killer, but he had died in January 2013.

“He died of cancer. I hope it was unpleasant," Jarrett said.

