Former J&J/Biosense Webster Exec, Roy Tanaka, Joins S4 Medical's Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S4 Medical, an innovative medical device company focused on protecting the esophagus from damage during catheter ablation procedures, announced that Roy Tanaka has joined its board of directors, rounding out an impressive team. S4 Medical has developed a novel catheter called the "esolution" that utilizes a proprietary approach to deviate the esophagus.

A seasoned executive in the electrophysiology industry, Tanaka brings years of experience to S4. Tanaka joined Biosense Webster, a Johnson & Johnson company, in 1997 as U.S. president, and became its worldwide president in 2004 until his retirement in 2008. During his tenure, the company experienced tremendous growth to a market leadership position. Since then, he has served on the boards of TomoTherapy, Volcano, Coherex Medical, Epix Therapeutics, Thermedical, EP Dynamics, VytronUS, and Adventus Ventures. "I have known (S4 cofounder) Emile Daoud for many years, and I respect his extensive clinical experience and contributions to the world of electrophysiology," Tanaka says. "I'm looking forward to being a part of the team that moves S4's technology into the market, making a valuable difference in AF ablation."

Dr. Emile Daoud, coinventor, cofounder, and chief medical officer, says Tanaka's leadership and knowledge in the field of electrophysiology brings a valuable perspective to the company. "Roy's impact on the world of electrophysiology is enormous. His leadership introduced great advances in the technologies we use on a daily basis. We are building S4 for the next phase of development," says Daoud, "and are grateful to add to our roster of talented directors who believe that this innovative technology will further our cause to bring safety and efficiency to ablation procedures."

In the last year alone, S4 achieved several exciting milestones towards bringing the esolution device to market, including a successful first in human study, an issued patent, and a new round of funding. "S4 is on a fast pace to success and we are excited to have Roy on the team. His knowledge, executive experience, industry contacts, and numerous successful product launches makes him the perfect addition to the S4 team," says cofounder and CEO William Fuller.

S4 Medical Corp. is a medical device company focused on innovative solutions for cardiac procedures. The company's initial product is a simple, yet comprehensive solution for reducing complications to the esophagus during catheter ablation treatment for atrial fibrillation. S4's team is motivated by providing advanced solutions for superior healthcare. For more information, visit S4 at www.s4medical.com, or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

