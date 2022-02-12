Former Jackman man pleads guilty to sex crimes against girl

Feb. 11—FARMINGTON — A former Jackman man, now of Sanford, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a girl under age 15 in May and June 2018.

Luis Frawley, 35, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching in Franklin County Unified Court. He was sentenced to three years with all but 90 days suspended and two years probation for the unlawful sexual contact charge. He was sentenced to 364 days, all suspended, and one year probation for unlawful sexual touching. The sentences are consecutive.

He will report to the Franklin County Detention Center on Feb. 23

Frawley must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

A second charge of unlawful sexual contact, three charges of unlawful sexual touching and a charge of visual sexual aggression against a child were dismissed.

If the case had gone to trial, Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews said there would have been testimony that Frawley touched the girl's bare breast, butt and groin, and fondled her and that he admitted it to a Franklin County sheriff's detective.

An advocate for sexual assault victims read a statement that said the girl has suffered nightmares and an array of emotions from fear and depression.

The advocate also read a letter from the girl's mother, who said she watched her daughter hide in her room in fear she will see Frawley. It made her feel like she didn't protect her daughter. She asked the court to sentence Frawley to the full 90 days, but preferred he receive a longer sentence.

Andrews argued for the 90-day sentence, while defense attorney Maurice Porter requested a suspended sentence.

Porter argued that Frawley accepted responsibility for his actions, texted the girl before police were involved to say he was sorry if he ever hurt her and admitted to police that he touched her.

Frawley is cognitively impaired, has no criminal record, is employed and has health insurance, Porter said. He also has a wife who is employed, and they have a house and mortgage.

He said Frawley is hoping the girl heals and the sentence doesn't cost him his wife, his insurance and his job. He has suffered punishment publicly and socially, Porter said.

Frawley told the girl he was "truly sorry. I didn't mean to hurt you."

Justice Brent Davis said the aggravating factors far outweigh the mitigating factors. The sexual contact involved a child, he said.

"You had a responsibility. You broke her trust," Davis told Frawley.