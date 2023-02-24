Former Jackson Township official faces prison time

Feb. 23—PITTSBURGH — A former township official will face prison time and must pay thousands of dollars in restitution, following her sentencing Thursday morning.

Now a resident of Largo, Fla., former Jackson Township secretary and treasurer Linda Baun, 73, was sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Baun must also pay restitution of $150,000 on a conviction of mail fraud, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The charges were imposed by U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville, the release states.

Baun pleaded guilty to the charges last September before Colville and former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Cindy K. Chung.

Before imposing the sentence, Colville said Baun committed a serious crime involving public corruption, the release states.

Jackson Township is a rural community northeast of Mercer with a population of about 1,200. Its annual township budget is less than about $500,000.

Baun served as the township's secretary and treasurer from 2011 to 2019.

During that time, she embezzled at least $150,000 from the township by making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and charging personal purchases on Amazon to the township's credit card, the release states.

Baun was later charged on May 21, 2020 by the Pennsylvania State Police with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, access-device fraud, tampering with records or identification, misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions and two counts of theft by deception.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Rivetti, a Hermitage native, credited the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County District Attorney's Office for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Baun, the release states.

