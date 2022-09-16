Former Jackson Township official pleads guilty to embezzlement

Sep. 15—PITTSBURGH — The former secretary and treasurer of Jackson Township has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of embezzling at least $150,000 from the community.

Linda Baun, 73, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud before U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville, Cindy K. Chung, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania said in a news release.

Now a Largo, Fla., resident, Baun was charged May 21, 2020, by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, access-device fraud, tampering with records or identification, misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions and two counts of theft by deception.

Baun, who served as township secretary-treasurer from 2011 and 2019, was accused of making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and charging personal purchases from Amazon to a township debit card.

Jackson Township is a rural community northeast of Mercer with a population of about 1,200. Its annual township budget is less than a $500,000.

As part of the plea, Baun has agreed to repay $150,000. She was indicted by a federal grand jury in November.

Previously, the U.S. attorney's office said she tried to conceal the thefts by recording false entries in the township's accounting software.

Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker told police of the scheme in early 2020, which led to her arrest.

Township supervisors asked a Pittsburgh accounting firm to review the community's financial records and look for possible misuse of funds. There were no receipts for the items Baun bought, court documents said. Further, supervisors said there were no legitimate reasons for her ATM cash withdrawals.

Search warrants of Baun's personal bank accounts and online retailers revealed she withdrew township funds, which initially was estimated at more than $170,000, with the township's bank card, court records said.

She was captured on video using the card to withdraw cash and each transaction was under $500, which police said was meant to deceive the township supervisors.

Baun marked the ATM transactions as cash withdrawals for office supplies and computer software. One online transaction for a personalized graduation keychain was recorded in township records as "lights and plugs," police said.

She claimed to use some of the funds to pay students for work she had been assigned. Baun reportedly asked a supervisor for approval to hire the students. Although the request was rejected, she hired the students, court records said.

When Baun was asked to provide the students' names, she refused and and said she hadn't kept employment records, which police said is a violation of federal, state and local payroll-tax withholding laws.

Police said Baun admitted to using some ATM cash for personal uses, including paying for medicine and her own bills.

Baun remains free on bond until sentencing, which is set for Jan. 5, before Coalville.

She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.