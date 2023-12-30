Former Jacksonville corrections officer pleads guilty to child abuse, won’t serve jail time

On Apr. 14, 2023, Sheriff T.K. Waters held a press conference where he announced the arrest of Jacksonville correctional officer Darrick Scott.

Scott was a 4-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was arrested following an investigation into a reported child abuse incident.

On Nov. 30, Scott pleaded guilty to child abuse of a non-sexual nature, a third-degree felony.

During the initial investigation, Scott denied the allegations.

In court documents obtained by Action News Jax, Scott entered that guilty plea. He will not spend any time in jail but was ordered to be placed on probation for 18 months. Some of the special conditions of his probation included not having “violent contact” with the victim and complete a parenting program. He’ll be eligible for early termination of probation after successful completion of all “special conditions.”

Scott resigned as a correction officer with JSO after his arrest in April.

