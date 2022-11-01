Former Jacksonville Home Depot employee guilty of credit card fraud scheme

Kimyada Latoya Knight, 41, from Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty of credit card fraud. She is facing the maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

Knight worked in the Home Depot department that handles customer credit card accounts. She was responsible for resolving credit card disputes and requests for refunds from customers with Home Depot credit cards.

An investigation was made within the Home Depot department and with the United States Secret Service. According to the media release by DOJ, it was determined that Knight had initiated a large number of fraudulent refunds from Home Depot customer credit cards from January to August 2019.

After making those fraudulent transactions, Knight transferred the payments to accounts that she controlled and subsequently used the proceeds.

According to the Department of Justice, Knight also has to pay restitution to Home Depot.

