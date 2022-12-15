Former Jacksonville officer accused of sending nude photos to teens pleads guilty to federal charge

A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer accused of sending explicit images of himself to teen boys has reached a plea agreement on federal charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alejandro Carmona-Fonesca, 47, of Green Cove Springs, pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. In June, Carmona-Fonesca was originally also charged with:

One count of using a minor child to produce sexually explicit images

Two counts of attempting to use a minor child to produce sexually explicit images

Carmona-Fonesca faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Carmona-Fonesca has agreed to pay restitution to all the victims of his offenses. He faces a potential life term of supervised release.

Action News Jax first told you in March when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Carmona-Fonesca. CCSO said it got a tip in February 2022.

According to CCSO, the officer befriended the teen boy at My Time Fitness in Green Cove Springs last year.

Detectives say the victim told them Carmona-Fonesca had promised to give him “workout advice.” Police say Carmona-Fonesca asked the teen to be friends with him on Snapchat. That’s when police say he started asking for shirtless pictures of the boy and began sending explicit images of himself.

At one point, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Carmona-Fonseca sent the victim a picture of himself in his police uniform and wrote “you can call me your police daddy.”

With the victim’s parents’ permission, a task force officer began using the victim’s Snapchat account to communicate with Carmona-Fonesca and the app’s location services “showed him next to a JSO substation on numerous occasions, the areas where he worked as a patrol officer, near his residence, and near the gym he frequented,” the release said.

Action News Jax also reported in April when another teen boy came forward to police saying that Carmona-Fonesca had sent explicit photos to him as well.

This case was investigated by CCSO and Homeland Security Investigations. This case was brought to court as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

