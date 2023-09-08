Former Jacksonville officer accused of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation on a child

A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer is accused of child sexual battery in St. Johns County.

Christopher Tyree, 56, is facing charges of sexual battery by a person 18 years of age on victim under 12, and lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 years of age or younger, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Tyree is accused of placing his hands under the victim’s clothing, and touching her private areas, the report said.

He also “cornered” the victim in a room where she was changing and had her “sit” on him, at which point he forced her to have sex with him, according to the report.

Tyree was arrested on Friday, August 25. He is currently being held on no bond in the St. Johns County Jail, records show.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is digging into the details of the investigation into Tyree and will have the latest updates on FOX30 Action News Jax at 10.

