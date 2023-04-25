Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer indicted for COVID relief fraud

A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer has been indicted for one count of wire fraud involving COVID relief fraud through the Paycheck Protection Program. Deconna Burke, 34, Jacksonville, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and payment restitution if convicted of the charge.

According to the indictment, in April 2021, Burke submitted a PPP loan application for money if approved. The loan application falsely claimed that Burke operated his own babysitting business with a gross income of $98,000.

Burke also made multiple false statements regarding his payroll and operating expenses. He submitted a false IRS Form 1040 “Profit or Loss From Business.”

As a result of submitting the falsified PPP loan application and supporting documentation, Burke received a PPP loan for $20,415. After depositing the loan money into his personal bank account, Burke began making withdrawals and spending it on personal expenses. This included paying off a loan for a motorcycle.

In November 2021, Burke filed a PPP Loan Forgiveness application, falsely stating that he had spent the $20,415 on payroll. Relying on this information, the Small Business Administration forgave the entire loan amount.

Burke’s case is set for trial in July 2023.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service -- Jacksonville Field Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein. The asset forfeiture is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Mai Tran.

