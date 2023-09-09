Former Jacksonville sheriff's officer charged with child sex crimes in St. Johns County

A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is in the St. Johns County jail charged with three counts of sexual battery against a child.

The case dates to 2005 when the child was 6 to 8 years old.

The recent arrest of Christopher Alan Tyree, 56, is just the latest in a string of sexual allegations made against the former officer, including several when he was still a Sheriff's Office employee.

The current criminal case is the only one that resulted in formal charges. Tyree, whose warrant lists his home address as Deland, has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

He worked for the agency from 1991 to 2012. A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesperson said he could not answer a series of questions about the case, including when the agency learned about the allegations against Tyree. He said those questions would need to be submitted as a public records request. A request for details about Tyree's employment and the terms of his departure has not yet been filled. Tyree's attorney declined to comment.

According to a police report, the woman contacted law enforcement in April 2022, reporting abuse when she was a child. She said Tyree began abusing her during sleepovers, including sexual intercourse when she was 6 years old.

The report says St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office detectives located a prior 2007 criminal complaint made by two girls, ages 9 and 10, who said he touched them inappropriately. They also found a 2017 case from Volusia County in which he was accused of inappropriate conversations with a 14-year-old over Instagram. He was also investigated in 2013 allegations of having a sexual relationship with a relative.

The report says investigators had one of the individuals place a “control call” to Tyree on a recorded line. “As a result of the control call, the defendant denied any inappropriate actions or wrongdoing,” the report says. “However, the defendant stated, ‘I’m so sorry if anything I ever did or said made you feel uncomfortable because it was never meant to be.’ ‘Yeah, yeah and I don't remember any of that. You know we only lived in that house for a year. So it’s uh, it was a very short time, but I don’t remember any of that. If I ever made you feel uncomfortable, I don’t know what else to say. I am so sorry. That was never any intention to make anybody feel uncomfortable. I know I would not just arbitrarily help a girl just change out of her clothes or any of that.’”

The report says detectives interviewed Tyree on Nov. 12, 2022. According to the report, “the defendant met with detectives and denied all allegations. The defendant advised he spoke to [redacted] recently (Control Call) and stated he had not been in any trouble after the SJSO070FF009714 investigation. When questioned about the [Volusia County Sheriff’s Office] report, the defendant advised they (he and the juvenile) just shared some ‘I love you's’ and it was nothing serious.”

First Coast News spoke to the mother of one of the accusers. The girl told her mother and police that Tyree would tickle her inner thighs with a vibrator and would lay between her and his daughter under a blanket during sleepovers. The woman said her daughter has struggled since that time. The mother said she personally complained to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at the time but they did not consider the vibrator incident criminal in nature.

“We never thought we’d be here,” she said of his recent arrest.

This story first appeared on First Coast News.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Ex-Jacksonville sheriff's officer charged with child sex crimes