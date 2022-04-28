Former Jacksonville teacher found with thousands of images of child porn pleads guilty

A former Duval County teacher has pleaded guilty to possessing computer media containing images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of young children.

Michael Paul Gillis, 64, of Jacksonville, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

Action News Jax first told you that Gillis was arrested by FBI agents on Feb. 2, 2022, during an investigation of a particular online file-sharing network to receive and share child pornography. Investigators said Gillis, a retired public-school teacher, had accessed this network from his home.

Gillis admitted to federal agents that he had been accessing child sexual abuse materials online for at least the past 15 years, that he had viewed materials depicting children as young as 3 years old, and that he currently had “a couple hundred” contraband videos on his computer.

Gillis also admitted that he viewed child sexual abuse materials while working as a teacher and would fantasize about touching children inappropriately but claimed that he never acted on it.

During the execution of the search warrant, FBI personnel seized several computers belonging to Gillis that contained at least 2,000 images and 210 videos depicting infants, toddlers, and other young children being sexually abused.

