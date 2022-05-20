Former Jacksonville Wells Fargo exec says company held fake job interviews for minority candidates

Wells Fargo is facing heat after a New York Times investigation published Thursday alleged the financial institution held bogus job interviews with minority candidates even though hiring managers had no intention of hiring them.

In the report, Joe Bruno, a former executive in the wealth management division of Wells Fargo in Jacksonville, as well as six other current and former employees, claimed that the company’s diversification efforts were just a show.

While the bank would encourage interviews with “diverse” candidates, Bruno told Emily Flitter that he noticed on one too many occasions that the minority candidate would be interviewed for a job that had already been promised to someone else. Bruno said his claims were dismissed when he complained to his bosses.

Wells Fargo claims Mr. Bruno was dismissed for retaliating against a fellow employee.

The seven sources all say that they were instructed by their direct bosses or human resources managers in the bank’s wealth management unit to interview “diverse” candidates — even though the decision had already been made to give the job to another candidate. Five others said they were aware of the practice, or helped to arrange it.

Wells Fargo spokesperson Raschelle Burton denied the claims, saying, “To the extent that individual employees are engaging in the behavior as described by The New York Times, we do not tolerate it.”

This is not the first time the banking giant has been in hot water. In 2020, most of its senior leaders were ousted after a scandal involving the creation of fraudulent accounts that ultimately Wells Fargo $4.5 billion in fines.

