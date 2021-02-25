Former jail contract employee charged with sexual exploitation offenses
Feb. 25—NICHOLASVILLE — A former contracted employee of the Madison County Detention Center was charged after an investigation revealed she had child sexual abuse material on her cell phone, according to information from the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
According to KSP Sgt. Josh Brashears, KSP's investigation began about two weeks ago when the Madison County Detention Center staff alerted KSP to material found on 41-year-old Jana Riley's personal cellphone.
Brashears said the Madison County Detention Center were conducting their own internal investigation regarding Riley providing illegal drugs to inmates, when the child sexual abuse material was discovered.
"They immediately contacted us and worked with us during our separate investigation," Brashear explained.
After the investigation by the Electronic Crime Branch, Riley was charged with one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a class B felony.
According to police documents, Riley was a travel nurse with Southern Health Partners which provides contract health services to the jail.
On January 30, 2020, Riley was arrested at the jail in Madison County and charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), two counts of first-degree promoting contraband, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an arrest citation, investigators met with Riley as she was arriving to a shift at the jail on Jan. 30.
While speaking with law enforcement, Riley waived her rights and admitted that she had kissed an inmate while on duty during a previous shift at the jail.
The citation states Riley also told officers she brought illegal drugs into the jail and gave them to inmates.
Police documents show Riley admitted to bringing in methamphetamine to the jail the previous day and giving the substance to two trustee inmate.
When asked by investigators on Jan. 30 if she had any illegal drugs on her that day, Riley said she did and produced a vial that contained suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Riley allegedly told law enforcement she received a portion of the drugs in exchange for transporting and delivering the drugs to inmates at the jail.
According to a citation, Riley agreed to have her vehicle searched and officers found a black case containing a glass marijuana pipe with residue and suspected marijuana inside.
Jailer Steve Tussey said after Riley was arrested and charged with the drug trafficking and possession charges, investigators contacted KSP about the child sexual abuse material found on Riley's phone.
Riley was transported to Jessamine County Detention Center shortly after her arrest in January.
Tussey said he always transports inmates who have worked at the Madison County Detention Center to neighboring jails.
According to KSP, Riley was lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center without incident after receiving the new charge on Tuesday.