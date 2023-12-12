Former jail correctional officer facing trafficking charges

Dec. 12—A former Howard County Jail correctional officer is facing two felony charges after authorities say she reportedly aided in trafficking drugs into the facility.

Branagan E. Reece, 24, of Kokomo, was arrested on charges of trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony, and official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, for her alleged role after an investigation that began when someone sent an anonymous tip to the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

That tip sent last month, according to a department media release, reportedly named Reece — who police say had already been terminated for an unrelated event — as a potential suspect in the investigation, per the release.

An inmate, 27-year-old Justin Mundy, was also named in connection with the case, and he is now facing his own Level 6 felony charge of trafficking with an inmate, according to the release.

Investigators did not provide any additional details regarding the case in the release, and a probable cause affidavit has not yet been filed.

An initial hearing for both Reece and Mundy are pending at this time.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Jacob Gibson or Det. Will Cline at 765-614-3473 or by submitting a tip using the HCSO app. You can also submit a tip by visiting www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.