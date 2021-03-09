Former jail inmate convicted of assaulting officers

Mar. 9—WORTHINGTON — A Redwood Falls man was convicted in court last week of assaulting multiple correctional officers during his incarceration in Nobles County Jail in 2018.

Dustin Gregg, 31, had been arrested on an alleged drug offense, and while in jail, he was additionally charged with felony terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault of a peace officer after an altercation with jail staff. Video surveillance showed Gregg leaving his isolation room to attack a correctional officer, then continue to kick and resist other officers as they subdued him.

He later pleaded guilty to Count 2, with the felony charge dismissed in the plea deal. Fifth Judicial District Judge Sherry Haley sentenced him Friday to 360 days of local jail time with a stay of execution, meaning that if he successfully completes two years of supervised probation, he will not be required to serve that jail time.

He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

