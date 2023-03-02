Former Jakarta Governor Poised to Become Presidential Nominee

(Bloomberg) -- Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is close to becoming declared Indonesia’s presidential nominee after three major political parties backed him for the nation’s top office.

Three political parties, including the Democratic Party led by the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, have thrown their support behind Baswedan, 53. Their support represents 163 seats or more than 20% of the parliament’s total. The constitution rules that aspiring presidential candidates must be backed by political parties or coalitions who won at least 20% of seats or 25% of votes in the previous election.

With Baswedan one step closer to a nomination, the country’s ruling Democratic Party of Struggle or PDI-P may find itself under greater pressure to declare a candidate.

Speculation is rife that PDI-P, of which President Joko Widodo is a member, is deciding between Puan Maharani or the more popular politician Ganjar Pranowo who’s seen as Jokowi’s preferred successor. Maharani is the current speaker of parliament and daughter of party leader Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Aside from Baswedan, current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto — who lost in the last two elections — is also planning to contest, with polls to be held next February. Prabowo has support from his own Gerindra party to run and is in talks to get backing from National Awakening Party, which would secure him more than 20% of parliament seats.

Prabowo, Ganjar and Baswedan have polled among the top three most popular candidates.

In a speech at a gathering organized by the Democratic Party, Baswedan called for “quality growth” that improves economic equality and protects the environment rather than causing more damage to it.

Baswedan started in academics, becoming Indonesia’s youngest university rector at 38 years old before kicking off his political foray by winning Jakarta’s gubernatorial race in 2017. The academic-turned-politician is known for efforts to improve Jakarta’s infrastructure and public transportation.

Investors will be watching to see if a new administration will continue Jokowi’s vision of moving the capital city from Jakarta to Borneo in a test of the country’s economic ambitions. The first phase of the $34 billion project is due to be completed by August 2024, in conjunction with its 79th year of independence from Dutch colonial rule.

--With assistance from Chandra Asmara.

