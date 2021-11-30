Former Janesville man takes plea deal in domestic abuse case

Nov. 30—A former Janesville man pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a 2019 domestic assault incident involving a woman he knew.

In Rock County Court, Mark E. Mueller, 58, currently of Macomb, Illinois, waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor. In exchange, two other counts—felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery—were dropped by the prosecution.

As part of the plea, Mueller will spend no additional time in prison and instead be fined $200. The initial charges would have carried a maximum sentence of six years in prison with a possible fine of up to $10,000.

Mueller was reportedly teased by the victim for being a fan of the Minnesota Vikings football team, which allegedly prompted the altercation at the woman's residence on Dec. 24, 2019.

According to a probable-cause statement filed by the Janesville Police Department, the woman stated Mueller became "very angry" after her remarks and that she tried to calm him down. Mueller then reportedly approached the woman, put his hands around her neck and throat and began strangling her.

The woman also told police Mueller stated he would "(expletive) kill her." She said previous physical altercations with Mueller also included him threatening her life and another attempt to strangle her.

During Monday's proceedings, Judge Barbary McCrory read Mueller a plea questionnaire to ensure his awareness of the details of the arrangement. McCrory said her sentence took into consideration Mueller's relationship with the victim and a lack of any prior criminal record.

Shanna Knueppel, Mueller's attorney, said PTSD and other mental health issues played a role in the "culmination of events" that seemed to "explode" in the moment.

"I think that both of them were triggered at one point in this," Knueppel said. She said the 2019 incident was "an anomaly in their lives," rather than something that happened with any frequency.

Mueller appeared to choke up while expressing remorse. "I hope we can find some healing and move forward," he said of himself and the victim.

Mueller has until Feb. 22, 2022, to pay his fine, or he faces 90 days in prison and a possible $1,000 fine.