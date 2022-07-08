Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, dies after campaign shooting
Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, died after being shot during a campaign speech.
As COVID cases continue to climb in LA County, the likelihood of a return to an indoor mask mandate increases as well.
Watch how one swing helped Jordan Smith and his caddie win new cars.
“The hope is we can find a way to keep these students and their families fed,” said Rosanna Saladin-Subero, director of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ partnerships and family engagement.
Services will be held Friday for three of the victims of the Highland Park shooting.
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Live updates from the return of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.
STORY: A judge said the pair's account of a "gentlemen's agreement" for FIFA to pay Platini 2 million Swiss francs ($2.05 million) for consulting work was credible, and serious doubts existed about the prosecution's allegation it was a fraudulent payment.As a result Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, was cleared of fraud by the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona.Platini, a former France national team captain and manager, was also acquitted of fraud.The two, once among the most powerful figures in global soccer, had denied the charges against them.Swiss federal prosecutors said they would examine the written verdict before deciding whether to appeal.
Michael Mann and Kathy Bates have both shared tributes to “The Godfather” and “Misery” star James Caan, who died on Wednesday at 82 years old. “What a terrible and tragic loss,” Mann wrote in a statement to Variety. “Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a […]
Jupiter Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez on Wednesday.
Jordan Peele's Nope (out in theaters later this month) isn't your average, run-of-the-mill summer blockbuster. If you take a peek under the hood of grand visuals and larger-than-life story about a sinister alien presence terrorizing a small California hamlet out in the middle of the desert, you'll find a meta statement on our ever-growing desire for explosive cinema. "I started off wanting to make a film that would put an audience in the immersive experience of being in the presence of a UFO," P
For the 10th time, Steph Curry will join the star-studded field for the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center’s new report suggests shooter could have been taken out before entering school
Even though unemployment is near a record low at 3.6%, almost four in five U.S. employees fear their job would be cut during a recession.
The oldest of the three was aged over 35 years in Barbados and Europe.
There is no universal clinical definition for long COVID, but there are more than 200 symptoms associated with it.
A-list entertainers, politicians, athletes and public figures reveal their honest, unfiltered and unexpected true selves over a glass of wine with Kevin Hart.
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith reports that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated.
The bourbon comes from Brown-Forman Corp. and holds a special significance to the day of this event.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted last year in the killing of George Floyd, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Thursday for violating Floyd’s civil rights.
The Phillies are adjusting their starting rotation for this weekend's series in St. Louis, moving Zack Wheeler up a day.