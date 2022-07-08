Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe killed during speech
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated during a campaign speech on July 8. He was 67.
Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and a highly divisive figure, was pronounced dead after he was airlifted to a hospital.
STORY: Speaking at the White House, Biden also said he tried to call Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who he called "a very solid guy," adding "Japan is a very, very stable ally."Abe was gunned down while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where guns are tightly controlled and political violence almost unthinkable.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died Friday after being shot during a campaign speech.
Abe collapsed after being shot while on the campaign trail in Nara. He sustained a gunshot wound to his neck and is in critical condition.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who shot him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the world's strictest gun-control laws.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Friday, was a two-time visitor to the Southern White House at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
Kent Nishimura / GettyJapan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Thursday in a scene reminiscent of the yakuza films he loved so much, gunned down in a crowd by a lone shooter who didn’t even try to escape.The nation was shocked to learn that he had passed away when it was reported by state broadcaster NHK. There were many hoping that he might still pull through. In Nara, passersby began to place flowers on the site where he was shot, some praying for his safe journey through the spirit wo
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US expressed sadness at the news of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination in Nara prefecture Friday.
Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed by a shooter at a campaign event. Footage shows Mr. Abe – the country’s longest serving leader – giving a speech that was interrupted by two loud bangs. Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images
The man suspected of killing Japan's ex-PM held a grudge against a group he thought Shinzo Abe was part of, police say.
