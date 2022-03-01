Former Jay man found not competent to stand trial, awaiting exams

Mar. 1—FARMINGTON — A former Jay man on Monday was found not competent to stand trial on charges of threatening his mother with a knife, ax and bat in August 2021 at the home they shared in Jay.

Robert W. Tibbetts Jr., 58, of Farmington is awaiting psychological and psychiatric evaluations to determine his competency, according to his attorney, Jennifer Cohen.

Judge Brent Davis made the ruling in Franklin County Unified Court.

Jay police arrested Tibbetts last year on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence stalking involving his mother, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said in August.

Tibbetts is also accused of stalking his mother in a car and threatening his sister.

"Mr. Tibbetts made comments about threatening to cut their throats," Caton said last year.

The District Attorney's Office previously added domestic violence criminal threatening and terrorizing charges after reviewing the police report.

Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said Dr. Luke Douglass conducted a psychological examination on Tibbetts in October.

Tibbetts has been showing up for counseling appointments and taking his medicine, Cohen said. He is waiting to get an appointment with a psychiatrist. There is a waiting list and he will take the first one that becomes available, she said.

Once he gets a psychiatrist appointment, a report will be submitted to forensic services and Douglass will also do another evaluation to determine if competency has been restored, Andrews said.

Tibbetts is scheduled to return on April 25 to Franklin County Unified Court.