Former Jay man indicted on charges of threatening his mother, sister

Oct. 18—FARMINGTON — A former Jay resident was indicted Thursday on charges of threatening his mother with an ax, a knife and a bat, and terrorizing his sister in August in Jay.

Robert W. Tibbetts, 58, now believed to be living in Farmington, was indicted Thursday on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence stalking and terrorizing.

Besides threatening his mother with a knife, a bat and an ax, he is also accused of following her and stalking her in a vehicle, Jay police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

"Mr. Tibbetts made comments about threatening to cut their throats," Caton said.

Convictions for domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon are each punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Convictions on the other charges are each punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.