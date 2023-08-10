Former JBCC employee accepts plea deal in 2021 assault case

Aug. 10—A former corrections officer at a McAlester prison who admitted to investigators in 2021 to inappropriately touching three female coworkers accepted a plea deal in the case.

Jerry Jordan, 52, of McAlester, was originally charged in August 2021 with four counts of sexual battery against three different women who were his coworkers at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Court records show Jordan pleaded no contest on Monday to four amended charges of assault and battery on a correctional officer. A trial in the case was scheduled to begin on Monday.

"On or about the dates charged, the defendant would acknowledge that the state would offer evidence that the defendant assaulted and battered the following persons and that those persons were corrections officers at that time, and it was known to the defendant," the plea deal states.

According to the plea agreement, Jordan was sentenced to four, concurrent seven-year deferred sentences with two years supervised. Jordan is also ordered to pay a $250 fine along with other court costs.

Jordan is to have no contact with the three victims, the plea deal states.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Agent Spenser King wrote in an affidavit the first woman said Jordan placed his hands on the outside of her private area along with other "inappropriate and unsolicited touching" in May with Jordan again touching her breast in July.

The second woman told King that Jordan rubbed her shoulders and placed his hands on her breasts, both on top and below her clothing in June 2021, the affidavit states.

King wrote in his report the "victim reported being fearful at the time of the sexual assault and having fled to the staff restroom to stop the defendant's actions."

According to the affidavit, the third woman said Jordan also rubbed her shoulders and placed his hands on her breasts both on top and beneath the clothing in early August 2021.

"The victim reported being fearful at the time and told him 'don't.' The defendant then stopped his actions and began apologizing for his actions," the affidavit states.

King wrote in the affidavit Jordan agreed to speak with the investigator on Aug. 9, 2021.

"The defendant admitted during the interview to touching the victims without their verbal consent by giving massages both on top and under their clothing," the affidavit states.