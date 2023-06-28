Former JBCC staff member charged

Jun. 28—A correctional officer at a southeast Oklahoma prison was charged after she admitted to investigators that she had a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Court records show Hope Fassino, 24, of McAlester, was charged with a felony count of sexual battery against an inmate at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

A warrant was issued Friday for Fassino's arrest with a $20,000 bond, according to court records.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the investigation into Fassino began after an incident report was filed after information was obtained about a sexual relationship between the woman and the inmate.

Investigators spoke with Fassino, who denied the allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with the inmate and giving him her personal phone number, the report states.

Fassino did admit the inmate gave her his phone number and she initiated communication the same day and described the relationship as a friendship "and the context of their communication was related to religion," the affidavit states with the communication lasting two weeks.

The woman denied sending photographs to the inmate but said she did receive multiple photographs from the inmate before ceasing communication and blocking the inmate on Facebook "after she learned of the rumors being circulated by correctional personnel," the affidavit states.

According to the report, Fassino agreed to a search of her vehicle and an electronic search and extraction of data from her cell phone.

During an interview with investigators, the inmate admitted he spoke with the woman through text messaging and initiating a three-way phone call with Fassino and another woman with Fassino defending the inmate from the woman's behavior, the report states.

The inmate told investigators he and Fassino performed sexual acts with each other on two occasions at the prison, but denied having intercourse with the woman, the affidavit states.

Fassino admitted to investigators in a follow-up interview she did engage in sexual acts with the inmate on two occasions and that she did speak with the other woman during a three-way call and that she did exchange non-nude photographs with the inmate, the report states.

The woman then agreed to write a written statement about her relationship with the inmate which was then given to officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, court documents state.

"Fassino resigned her position with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections," the affidavit states.