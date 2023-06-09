Former JBLM soldier sentenced for raping two young children

A former soldier was sentenced Thursday for raping two young children, according to the Department of Justice.

Lewis Patrick Thompson, 40, was sentenced to thirty years in prison.

Thompson was arrested in July 2020 and pleaded guilty in Oct. 2020.

He will be on lifetime supervised release after his prison term.

According to the DOJ, the sexual assaults occurred on military bases overseas and in the United States, including Joint Base Lewis-McChord, while Thompson served as a caregiver for the children.

The children spoke up about the assaults when they were 11 years old.

Thompson has been held at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac since the arrest in 2020.

A future hearing will determine how much restitution Thompson must pay to the victims for counseling and care.



