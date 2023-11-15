Former JCPS coach sentenced to prison for attempt to have sex with teen

A former JCPS teacher and coach was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for attempted online enticement of a minor, federal and state officials announced.

Kevin O'Donnell, 26, was arrested by an undercover federal agent last year when he traveled to engage in sexual conduct with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to court documents. O'Donnell had been communicating with the agent online.

JCPS removed O'Donnell from his position as a science teacher at Meyzeek Middle School last December and reassigned him to the district's bus depot following an investigation by Louisville Metro Police and district police.

O'Donnell was also removed from his coaching position with the Eastern High School baseball team. The investigation found he had been in contact with members of the baseball team regarding his online activities, The Courier Journal previously reported.

O'Donnell was indicted in U.S. District Court in February.

