Former JCPS coach, teacher federally charged with seeking sex from minor after FBI sting

A former Jefferson County Public Schools baseball coach and teacher was indicted this week on federal charges that he'd attempted to "persuade, induce, and entice" a minor "to engage in sexual activity," according to court documents.

Kevin O'Donnell, 22, has been charged with one count of attempted online enticement of a minor — meaning he intended to convince a person who is younger than 18 years old to engage in sexual contact. He was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Court documents in the case allege an undercover FBI agent got in touch with O'Donnell through a social media website and O'Donnell asked to meet at a location in person after having a conversation with sexual context, despite the agent having identified themselves as a 14-year-old girl. O'Donnell was arrested when he arrived at the target location, the charging document said, where he said he "made a bad decision tonight" and admitted receiving a message that the person he was talking to was 14, though he said he "wasn't actually going to engage in the sexual acts" the two had discussed.

O'Donnell had previously served as a pitching coach at Eastern High School last season and had been working as a science teacher at Meyzeek Middle School until last December, when he was removed from both positions and reassigned amid an investigation involving Louisville Metro Police's Crimes Against Children Unit, Jefferson County Public Schools Police and Child Protective Services into contact he'd allegedly had with members of the baseball team.

Mark Hebert, a JCPS spokesperson, confirmed Friday that O'Donnell is no longer employed by the district.

O'Donnell was set to appear at a preliminary and detention hearing at 11 a.m. Friday via video conference, according to court documents.

