Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn, CFO Ryan Wannemacher plead not guilty to conspiracy, wire fraud

Former JEA chief executive Aaron Zahn and finance chief Ryan Wannemacher pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges stemming from an investigation into their time leading a campaign to sell the city-owned utility in 2019.

The two were released on $100,000 bonds.

Neither Zahn nor Wannemacher, who were led into the courtroom in handcuffs by federal agents, had any comment as they left the courthouse. Their attorneys also had no comment, though during court proceedings both indicated they were weighing whether to ask U.S. District Judge Brian Davis for a change of venue.

Mark Woods: His name isn't in it, but unsealing of JEA indictment seals Lenny Curry's legacy

What we know about the indictments of former JEA executives Aaron Zahn, Ryan Wannemacher

Federal prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment Monday charging Zahn and Wannemacher with one count of conspiracy and wire fraud each, accusing the pair of creating a secret plan to enrich themselves while selling the utility to the highest bidder.

The indictment described an elaborate scheme in which Zahn and his executive team first used fraudulent financial scenarios to manipulate the agency's board of directors into believing privatization was JEA's only viable path forward. Then, they created an opaque bonus plan using a formula that would generate multi-million dollar payments if the agency were successfully sold.

Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn with his wife and attorney Brian Albritton leave the Federal Courthouse after Zahn posted bond Tuesday afternoon. Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher had their first appearance in the Federal Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida for their bond hearing on federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges in a plan to enrich themselves through the sale of the city owned utility Tuesday, March 8, 2022. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Neither Zahn nor Wannemacher disclosed the details of that plan to the board, the indictment alleges, in violation of their fiduciary obligations to do so. In fact, prosecutors claim, the two took steps to conceal the true nature of the plan from their board and the public, and later from city auditors and attorneys who began asking questions about it.

Both men were placed on conditional release and their travel was restricted to the continental United States. The magistrate judge, however, granted a request that Zahn be allowed to take a family trip to the Bahamas next week; the government did not object to that request.

Story continues

He will surrender his passport when he returns.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist with the Florida Times-Union. His work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Former JEA executives plead not guilty to conspiracy, wire fraud