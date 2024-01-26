Former JEA executives in court waiting to find out when trial will begin

Two former JEA executives were in federal court to find out when their trial will begin. Aaron Zahn, JEA’s former CEO, and Ryan Wannamacher, are accused of orchestrating the sale of the public utility, to make millions for themselves and others by privatizing JEA.

Today, 10 witnesses took to the stand and testified, including the current president of JEA, Jay Stowe. During testimony, he said he would not have made the same decisions as Zahn.

Today’s court hearing was meant to determine whether these witnesses can share unbiased testimony in front of jurors.

The defense wants to delay the start of the jury trial until March. But we did not get an answer on the trial’s start date today.

When Action News Jax asked Zahn’s attorney on whether he thinks the judge will extend it, he said “It’s up to the court.”

When we asked for their reaction to the hearing today, they declined to comment.

These two former JEA executives are accused of conspiracy and wire fraud.

Their charges stem from accusations they tried to enrich themselves during the effort to privatize JEA from 2018 to 2020.

Federal officials began investigating the failed JEA sale in January 2020, when the probe was turned over by the state attorney’s office.

Action news Jax told you in March 2022 when both men were indicted. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A federal judge decided to seat two juries for their upcoming trial and after the two juries are selected, they will physically sit in the same courtroom as they hear the evidence in the case.

The case is expected to be closely watched by many current and former city officials involved in the failed attempt to sell the public utility.

The next hearing is set for next Wednesday, January 31st. But we are still waiting on ruling from the judge on whether the trial will start on February 5th as scheduled or if it will be delayed another 30 days.

