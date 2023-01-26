Former Jeannette school director fined by Pa. Ethics Commission

Jan. 25—A former Jeannette City school board member was hit with a civil penalty by the State Ethics Commission, according to an order released Wednesday.

Karen A. Welshons failed to file complete and accurate statements of financial interest for 2018 and 2019 when she was a school director. She was ordered to pay a $500 penalty and file the appropriate statements with the school district within a month, the commission said.

Welshons was arrested in 2019 on theft charges after authorities said she stole thousands of dollars from the district Band Parents Association. She previously was president of the group.

Welshons served two years on probation after pleading guilty later that year to two counts of theft.

