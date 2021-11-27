Former Jefferson School employee enters plea for sex abuse of a minor

Nov. 26—A former Jefferson School employee awaits sentencing for sexual abuse of a minor and student after he entered a plea in Frederick County Circuit Court.

Wesley J. Dean, 34, entered an Alford plea — in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction — to one count of sex abuse of a minor on Nov. 15. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4. He remains out on bail, with conditions.

Dean was one of three Jefferson School employees charged with sexual abuse of a minor and student of the school. Jermaine D. Thomas was sentenced Sept. 27 to three years of incarceration after pleading guilty to sexually abusing and filming a student. Ariel C. Eppard was sentenced March 19 to 18 months after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.

When the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office announced the charges in September 2019, Dean was accused of committing sexual offenses against minors on the school's campus in the 2900 block of Point of Rocks Road in Jefferson. According to the criminal indictment, Dean abused a girl on or about Nov. 1, 2018, through May 30, 2019, while he had temporary responsibility of the child.

The Jefferson School, operated by Sheppard Pratt, closed in 2020, citing COVID-19 and declining enrollment as factors. It opened in 1996 and served people ranging in age from 10 years old up to 21 who struggled with behavioral and emotional disorders.

Robin Ficker, Dean's attorney, said in an interview his client was "very remorseful."

"He's a good family man, he has children," Ficker said. "I think this was completely out of character for him."

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller