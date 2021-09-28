Former Jefferson School employee gets 3 years for filming, sexually abusing minor

Sep. 28—A Frederick County Circuit Court judge sentenced a former Jefferson School employee to three years of incarceration Monday after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing and filming a student.

Through an agreement, Jermaine D. Thomas, 37, entered guilty pleas to filming child pornography and sex abuse of a minor in two 2019 cases related to a 17-year-old girl who attended The Jefferson School, near Jefferson.

The Jefferson School closed in 2020, citing COVID-19 and declining enrollment as factors. It opened in 1996 and served people ranging in age from 10 years old up to 21 who struggled with behavioral and emotional disorders.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt handed down the sentence Monday. Thomas received 25 years with all but 18 months suspended for sex abuse of a minor and 10 years with all but 18 months suspended for the child pornography charge. The two 18-month sentences will be served consecutively.

Thomas is one of three former Jefferson School employees charged with sexual abuse of a minor and the second to be sentenced. Ariel C. Eppard, 29, is serving an 18-month sentence. Wesley J. Dean, 34, is awaiting a November jury trial, online court records show.

As part of the agreed upon sentence, Thomas will register as a Tier III sex offender for life. Upon his release, he will undergo five years of probation through a program specifically designed for sexual offenders that includes polygraphs and internet monitoring. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim or minors.

Thomas' attorney Mary McGuirk Drawbaugh said her client wishes to put this case behind him. She spoke to how he was once a person young people in the county looked up to and gestured to family and friends present for the hearing.

Drawbaugh did not have additional comments to offer after the sentencing concluded. The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office did not comment.

