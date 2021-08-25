Former Jefferson School employee pleads guilty to sexually abusing, filming student

Aug. 25—As a Frederick man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a former student at a local school, staff members who used to work there came together to support one another through their grief.

Through an agreement, Jermaine D. Thomas, 37, entered guilty pleas to filming child pornography and sex abuse of a minor in two 2019 cases related to a 17-year-old girl who attended The Jefferson School, near Jefferson.

The sentence will officially be handed down by the judge Sept. 27, but the plea agreement states Thomas will be sentenced to 25 years with all but 18 months suspended for sex abuse of a minor and 10 years with all but 18 months suspended for the child pornography charge. The two 18-month sentences will be served consecutively. Upon his release, he will undergo five years of probation under a program specifically designed for sexual offenders and be ordered to have no contact with minors. Thomas will have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

Former teacher Karen McMullen and a few of her former colleagues watched the hearing play out from a courthouse bench. They came to support a former staff member who offered an impact statement in court; she knew the 17-year-old victim well.

"She was full of hopes and dreams and ambitions," the former staff member said of the child, but "lost her shine" when the abuse came to light.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt accepted Thomas' guilty plea in Circuit Court Tuesday and agreed to postpone the sentence until September. The defense requested Thomas have some time to get affairs in order, which is not an uncommon request, Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache later said. The state did not object to the request.

Thomas is currently out on bail until his sentencing. His defense attorney did not have a comment for the media.

Three former Jefferson School employees, including Thomas, were charged as the result of a Maryland State Police investigation into the alleged abuse of two female students, who were 17 and 18, the News-Post previously reported.

In court, Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Carpenter outlined the allegations against Thomas. The former Jefferson School staff sat close together, and one placed her hand on another woman's back.

Carpenter detailed how staff member Ariel C. Eppard brought the victim to Thomas' residence when she informed the school they were going to the library, then Thomas took the child to a hotel and sexually abused her. He also filmed her experiencing the abuse, Carpenter said.

Eppard, 29, pleaded guilty in March to sex abuse of a minor and is serving an 18-month sentence. Former staff member Wesley J. Dean, 34, has also been charged related to sex abuse of a minor and is awaiting a jury trial scheduled for November.

The Jefferson School closed in 2020, citing COVID-19 and declining enrollment as factors. It opened in 1996 and served people ranging in age from 10 years old up to 21 who struggled with behavioral and emotional disorders, McMullen told the News-Post outside the courtroom.

McMullen, who worked 24 years at the school, served in numerous teaching roles, including running the animal/equine program.

"It was my lifetime career," McMullen said. She didn't address the court during the hearing.

McMullen said she doesn't want The Jefferson School to be remembered for the crimes of a few, but for the good so many other staff members did and for the achievements of their students. She wants to think about the plays students put on, the chorus rehearsals and the class trips. Through gentle interactions with rabbits, ducks, goats and horses, McMullen watched students build empathy and trust. She recalled how students shared their stories of trauma with the animals, because they wouldn't judge them.

When the abuse came to light publicly, McMullen said the news spread through the school. It affected everyone, but especially the victim and girls who resided with her. Staff organized groups to help students talk through their feelings, refusing to give up on the youth in their care.

"We saw the damage to the girls," McMullen said.

After the school closed, 48 students were displaced and more than 100 staffers lost their jobs, one former staff member said in her statement to the court.

At the hearing's close, the former staff gathered outside the courtroom, sharing the way work felt like much more than a job. One woman who didn't wish to be identified said they were like a family.

Another former staff member who did not wish to be named commented that Thomas' eventual sentence of three years felt like nothing, considering they've waited three years for his punishment.

Though there are plenty of good memories of the school, McMullen feels as though the bad ones have festered inside her like a bad seed.

"How can that be the legacy?" she asked.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller