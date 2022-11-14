Former Jewell basketball coach resolves case against school district

Nov. 14—A former Jewell School boys basketball coach accused of sexually harassing a colleague has resolved a case against the school district.

David Allen Samuelson, 65, was alleged to have touched the buttocks of a co-worker over her clothing on several occasions between 2018 and 2019. He faced misdemeanor counts of harassment and third-degree sexual abuse in Circuit Court.

The counts were dismissed in December because potentially exculpatory evidence — body camera footage of interviews that Clatsop County Sheriff's Office personnel had conducted with witnesses — was prematurely destroyed.

Samuelson had filed a writ of review against the school district, school board and Steve Phillips, the former superintendent. A trial scheduled for September was canceled, and the case was dismissed in October.

Robert Parker, Samuelson's Portland-based attorney, shared details of the settlement with The Astorian, but the school district denied them.

Heather Van Meter, the attorney for the school district, declined to comment.