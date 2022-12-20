Former JFS specialist faces seven felony fraud charges

A former Richland County Job and Family Services public assistance specialist has been charged with theft in office and several other felonies.

Rebecca Ann Shafer, 49, was arraigned Monday and has a pretrial scheduled for Jan. 3, according to Richland County Common Pleas Court records.

Shafer was investigated on suspicion of using her position to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber said in a news release.

"Her actions allegedly resulted in her boyfriend and child receiving $39,670 in Medicaid benefits and $8,304 in SNAP benefits," the news release reads.

Faber's statement indicates his office was tipped off by a JFS administrator, and that Shafer resigned in April of 2021.

"Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including theft in office, telecommunications fraud, illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud," the news release reads.

The county's court records show that Shafer faces one charge of third-degree felony theft in office, one charge of third-degree felony telecommunications fraud, two charges of fourth-degree felony illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits, and three charges of fourth-degree felony Medicaid eligibility fraud.

