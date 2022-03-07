Former Johnson County DA appointed to represent Olathe East student in shooting

Former prosecutor and Kansas attorney general Paul Morrison was appointed Monday to represent the 18-year-old Olathe East student charged in the school shooting at Olathe East High School.

During a first appearance hearing, Johnson County judge Daniel Vokins appointed Morrison, who was the Johnson County district attorney from 1989 to 2006, after the public defender’s office indicated it had a conflict.

Jaylon Elmore, who remained in critical condition at a hospital, did not appear at Monday’s hearing. Vokins ordered Elmore to appear at 10 a.m. March 17 in Division 17 before Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Elmore is accused of exchanging gunfire with a school resource officer Friday at the high school. The school resource officer, Erik Clark, and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel were also injured in the school shooting that occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday. They were released from the hospital later that day.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged Elmore Saturday with attempted capital murder in the shooting of Clark, which alleges Elmore’s actions were intentional and premeditated.