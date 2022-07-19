Former Johnstown man enters plea in federal court to producing child porn

Jul. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A former Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday for possessing child pornography on a VHS tape.

Ronald Jose Oshensky Jr., 43, entered a guilty plea to production of child pornography before Senior U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

Oshensky was a foster parent with Children and Youth Services (CYS) organizations from several southwestern Pennsylvania counties, according to a press release from U.S. court.

He acknowledged that from July 14, 2011, to Oct. 23, 2011, the exact date being unknown, he produced two videotapes containing a total of 18 video clips that depicted seven different minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct — all of which were produced using materials that were shipped or transported through interstate or foreign commerce, the release said.

"Mr. Oshensky was entrusted to care for some of the most vulnerable members of society," United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said. "Through the documented serial sexual abuse he perpetrated against children, he breached that trust and further victimized already disadvantaged youth.

"Today's guilty plea reflects my office's commitment to holding accountable those who perpetrate sexual offenses against children and ensures that western Pennsylvania is safer a place by taking a dangerous child predator out of the community."

Oshensky will be sentenced on Dec. 2 and faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, as well as a fine of $250,000.

Oshensky was sentenced in Cambria County Court in September 2021 to 11 to 23 months confinement and 36 months probation on counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors in the same incident.