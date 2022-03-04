Former Joplin man held as sexually violent predator after trial

Mar. 4—A Jasper County jury decided this week that a former Joplin man is a sexually violent predator who should remain in state custody beyond the completion of his prison sentence for molesting a young boy.

A jury of eight women and four men deliberated just seven minutes at the conclusion of a two-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court before returning the verdict finding that Cory R. Ballard, 46, fit the state's criteria for keeping sexually violent predators locked up past the completion of their sentences.

After the verdict, Judge David Mouton ordered that Ballard, who served his prison time in the sex offender treatment unit at Farmington, be committed to the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health until psychiatrists deem that his mental abnormality has been treated to the point that "he is safe to be at large."

In sexually violent predator proceedings, the state is required to show that a respondent has been convicted of a violent sexual offense, suffers from a mental abnormality and remains more likely than not to commit future predatory acts of sexual violence if released from custody.

Ballard pleaded guilty Dec. 4, 2017, to first-degree child molestation in a case involving a 10-year-old boy from Carthage and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Ballard had been convicted in 2001 in California of lewd or lascivious acts with a child and was assessed a 12-year sentence, which he completed before moving to Missouri and getting married in 2014. The following year, a woman walked in on Ballard in a bedroom with her two sons. The boys were ages 10 and 11.

The matter was reported to police, the boys were interviewed and both purportedly disclosed that Ballard had been sexually abusing them, with the abuse having been ongoing with one boy since he was 9, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

As was still serving his seven-year sentence, the Missouri attorney general's office filed a petition in Jasper County Circuit Court seeking to have him committed as a sexually violent predator.

Judge David Mouton decided at a hearing January 2020 that there was probable cause for the state's legal assertion and ordered a trial.

Experts called as witnesses by both sides agreed that Ballard has a pedophilic disorder. One issue at trial was if the disorder constituted "a mental abnormality." A second issue was if he had responded to treatment sufficiently to make it unlikely that he would reoffend if released from custody.

Melissa Pierce and Greg Goodwin, assistant attorneys general, called a girl that he had abused when she was 7 years old to testify at the trial. But the girl and the two boys in Carthage were not his only victims, they maintained. It first started with a 5-year-old boy in Kansas, a family friend he had molested in 1991.

He got counseling and moved to California, where he abuse the girl and went to prison. Got out and moved to Missouri. That's his cycle, Pierce told jurors during closing arguments. He offends, gets caught, receives treatment and moves, she said.

"Thirty years ago, Cory Ballard began creating victims," she said. "And he kept on and on."

The defense presented evidence that Ballard was sexually abused as a child, first by his mother, who suffered from schizophrenia and died when he was 14, and later by his father and a cousin.

"Everywhere he turned, he was sexually abused," his attorney, Samuel Lawrence, told jurors during closing arguments.

Lawrence said test scores show a relatively low risk that his client would reoffend.

Ballard took the witness stand the second day of the trial to tell how the treatment he received while in the state's sex offender program eventually got him to see the emotional depth of the harm he had caused his victims.

"It was like the heavens split and I could see clearly for the first time in my life," he told the jury.

He said that treatment taught him not only what the "triggers" were for his deviate desires but also how to avoid the situations that put him at risk to reoffend.

"I would say that my risk is very low of reoffending," he said.

"Do you currently fantasize about children?" Lawrence asked him.

"No, I do not," he said.

But Goodwin said claims that Ballard had changed in prison do not hold up. The state introduced testimony that he had kept pictures of the children of a fellow sex offender that the sex offender had sent him in prison. The photo was of the children at the beach with their father.

The state also presented evidence that while in treatment he had sexually assaulted another sex offender in his prison support group.