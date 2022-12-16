Former Joplin youth minister sent to prison on child pornography conviction

Dec. 16—A federal court judge sentenced a former youth minister at a Joplin church to six years in prison Thursday in the swapping of pornographic images and videos with a 17-year-old girl.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool assessed Nicholas L. Stephens, 25, the prison time at a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield and ordered that the time be served without parole. Stephens will face 15 years of supervised release once he has completed the time in lockup.

The former youth minister at St. Paul's United Methodist Church pleaded guilty March 15 to receiving and distributing child pornography in the case brought by the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield after an investigation by Joplin police, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the FBI.

A hotline call to the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services in January 2020 reported that Stephens, a volunteer at the church, was having inappropriate contact with underage girls at the church, including the 17-year-old victim.

A detective interviewed the girl, who told him that Stephens began making comments about her body the previous year. She told the detective that she sent nude pictures of herself to him via Snapchat in December 2019 and that he sent back to her pictures and videos of himself.

The detective seized the youth minister's phone the next day, and Stephens told him the church had informed him that he had violated a policy regarding contact with students. A forensic examination of the phone turned up 12 pornographic "selfies" and one video of the girl along with numerous messages between her and Stephens.

Court documents state that Stephens admitted in a video recorded interview in February 2020 that he had sent nude images of himself to the girl and received similar images of her using Facebook and Snapchat.