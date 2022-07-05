Former JPMorgan Banker Samir Shah Becomes COO at Pantera Capital

Nora Carol Photography
Ian Allison
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Samir Shah, formerly JPMorgan’s head of asset management sales, has left the bank to take up the position of chief operating officer at cryptocurrency-focused investment firm Pantera Capital.

Shah said that after “12 fantastic years with JPMorgan,” spanning roles in sales, strategy and digital, it was time to start a new professional chapter, via a LinkedIn post.

“As for my next step, I am thrilled to share that I will be joining Pantera Capital as Chief Operating Officer. Pantera is one of the industry’s leading investors in blockchain technology, and I’m excited to partner with Dan Morehead, Joey Krug and the broader Pantera team to help take the organization to new heights!” Shah said in his post.

Shah follows a well-trodden path from Wall Street into crypto. At the beginning of May this year, long-time crypto and blockchain lead at JPMorgan, Christine Moy, left the bank to become head of digital assets at private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

In early April, Pantera announced plans to close a blockchain fund with about $1.3 billion in committed capital.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Blowout Can’t Derail Growth in Top Two Arab Economies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPrice pressures spread across Saudi Arabia

  • Rakuten Seeks Approval to List Finance Unit in Tokyo

    (Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc. has applied to list its banking arm on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as the Japanese online retailer seeks to accelerate an expansion into fintech.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediat

  • Aussie dips after RBA; yen pressured by rising U.S. yields

    Australia's dollar erased early gains on Tuesday after the country's Reserve Bank delivered an as-expected half-point rate hike but not the hawkish forward guidance that some had hoped for. The yen slid back toward a 24-year low to the greenback on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while the euro edged higher, adding some distance from five-year lows. Governor Philip Lowe had said ahead of the meeting that the choice would be between a quarter- and half-point increase, although the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75 basis-point increase last month had fuelled speculation the RBA might need to be more aggressive.

  • Femsa to Buy Valora for Up to $1.2 Billion, Expands in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Fomento Economico Mexicano made an all-cash offer to buy Switzerland-based convenience store operator Valora for up to $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 Billi

  • Australian central bank boosts rate for 3rd month in a row

    The Reserve Bank of Australia's half a percentage point rise was the same size as its June increase.

  • Vietnam’s Trungnam Group Exploring Renewable Asset Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Trung Nam Construction Investment JSC, a Vietnamese conglomerate, is considering selling a minority stake in its renewable energy assets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapUkrain

  • As stocks plunge, Jacksonville public companies have dismal first half of the year

    Jacksonville's public companies have taken a beating so far in 2022 — although a basket of the stocks of locally based companies has fared slightly better than broader market indices. A basket of local stocks weighted by market capitalization — in which an investor would buy 132 shares of CSX, the largest company by market cap, for every one share of ParkerVision, the smallest — lost 20.14% of its value over the past six months. In comparison, the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 Index of the largest publicly traded companies fell 20.78% over the same period.

  • Samsung Q2 solid on server-chip demand, smartphones cloud outlook

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best April-June profit since 2018 with a 15% year-on-year rise, as lingering demand for its memory chips from server customers offsets lower sales to inflation-hit smartphone makers. On the overall outlook for global memory chip demand, Park Sung-soon, analyst at CAPE Investment & Securities, said U.S. data centre firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and Meta are expected to continue buying "to meet expanding demand for cloud services". Still, chipmakers worldwide are facing cooling demand after two bumper pandemic years when people bought phones and laptops to work remotely, which resulted in a chip shortage and forced companies including automakers to pay top dollar for key chips, pushing their prices up.

  • RBA Raises Interest Rates in Quickest Tightening on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionAustralia’s central bank delivered

  • Chip Boom Loses Steam on Slowing PC Sales, Crypto Rout

    Intel and Nvidia are among the semiconductor makers warning of rockier times ahead after two years of surging demand across their product lineups, pointing to a chillier consumer climate.

  • China’s Reprieve From Global Inflation Threatened by Pork

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionChina has largely escaped the cripp

  • Celsius repays debts, cuts jobs amid bankruptcy fears

    Celsius Network has paid back US$142.8 million of its debt to Maker since July 1, data from DeFi Explore shows, as the embattled cryptocurrency lender looks to avoid a complete collapse. See related article: Goldman Sachs said to raise US$2B for Celsius assets: report Fast facts With the repayment, Celsius’ liquidation price for its Wrapped […]

  • Indian crypto trading volume drops as much as 63% after new tax

    Trading volume in Indian cryptocurrency exchanges dropped by as much as 63% since July 1, when a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) was imposed. See related article: India’s latest tax assault on crypto exchanges starts Friday Fast facts Daily trading volume at cryptocurrency exchange WazirX fell more than 63% on July 1 to US$5.36 […]

  • Need to stretch your retirement savings? Here are the 5 cheapest states to retire in

    Finding a cheaper place to retire could help alleviate some strain

  • Fashion Dealmaking Shifts Into Wait-and-See Mode

    Buyers are waiting for prices to reset on acquisition targets.

  • Market Economics Koukoulas on RBA Decision

    Market Economics Managing Director Stephen Koukoulas says the RBA is well behind the curve when it comes to dealing with the inflation surge and the central banks should hike 75bps today. He speaks to Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Dire Warning Sounded as Hong Kong Film Industry Slowdown Continues

    The once vibrant Hong Kong film industry is struggling to recover from the effects of COVID and related problems, a local report has warned. The report identified problems with theatrical box office, local production, co-production with mainland China and film investment. The Motion Picture Industry Association and Hong Kong Box Office Ltd. regular half year […]

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Here are 3 top stocks that insiders keep pouring millions into — following these ‘in-the-know’ bigwigs could be a sharp way to beat this nightmarish market

    Insiders buy shares for only one reason: they think the price is going up.