Former JSO dispatcher pleaded guilty to producing images of child sexual abuse

A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatcher has pleaded guilty to producing images of himself sexually abusing two young children.

Scott Yotca was using the username “scottnjax44″ when he told an undercover FBI agent based out of DC he had access to two young children and “enjoyed” abusing them.

On Monday, he pled guilty in federal court. One neighbor told Action News Jax the thought that Yotca was so close to the kids in the neighborhood was disturbing.

“Terrifying, really terrifying, because your kid goes through so much. Like it tears them down from the inside out. It’s sad. It can ruin a kid.”

We went to his home that was raided last fall. The people inside did not want to comment, but our law and safety expert Dale Carson says Yotka virtually had to plead guilty.

“If a client were to go to trial and they were found guilty, they are going to be subject to a greater criminal penalty than they would if they negotiated a plea.”

Yotka will not face a jury and there will not be a trial. Now, he knows what he will get.

“Well, it’s not like you’re shooting dice and hoping that jury panel will find you favorable.”

Carson says this happens mostly when there is direct evidence, as is the case here. He added that Yotka will have a guaranteed amount of time in federal prison.

“It’s 20 years at least,” he said.

Carson says the punishment will be more severe since he had consistent access to the kids.

“If they are in your care and custody, so to speak, the penalty can be much more severe.”

Neighbors tell me it’s a disturbing reality, especially since there are already eight other convicted sex offenders within a half-mile of their home — five of the crimes against children.

“It’s good to know it’s public record. You can research it yourself and I recommend having cameras, and be aware of your surroundings. Keep yourself protected.”

