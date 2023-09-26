Former JSO officer sentenced to federal prison in attempt to entice minor in sexual activity

A former JSO officer has been sentenced to federal prison.

Chief United States District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan sentenced Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, 41, Green Cove Springs, to 11 years and 8 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release for attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Action News Jax investigated Carmona back in March 2023 when he was accused of sending explicit images of himself to a teenage boy.

In stark contrast to his 10 letters of commendation in his JSO HR file, a total of 28 complaints between 2008 and 2021 were documented. More than half of them were substantiated.

Complaints against Carmona ranged from “bias-based performance,” “rudeness,” “unbecoming conduct,” and violations of JSO’s body-worn camera policy.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in February 2022, a teen victim came forward and told investigators that Carmona had asked for shirtless pictures of the boy and began sending explicit images of himself.

“When one comes forward it’s not unusual for another one to come forward,” Action News Jax law and safety expert, Dale Carson said.

According to CCSO, Carmona befriended the teen at My Time Fitness in Green Cove Springs in 2021.

In April of 2022, a second victim came forward against Carmona.

The new warrant at that time said the then officer would send naked photos of himself to a 17-year-old boy and would ask the teenager to send photos and videos back to him.

The new warrant said the officer sent at least 50 pictures and videos to the 17-year-old, saying at one time, “release the hotness” with an eggplant emoji, asking him to expose everything.

In a joint press conference with JSO and CCSO back in 2022, authorities talked about investigators’ efforts in the investigation.

“It’s always disappointing when we have an occasion when an officer has tarnished the badge, but it’s heartening to know that we have so many more that are honoring their own to protect and serve their communities,” Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay said, adding, “we will do whatever it takes to root out child exploitation in our community, no matter where that dark trail leads, even if it leads back to a police officer.”

