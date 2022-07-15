Former JTA bus driver who dragged, ran over woman sentenced to 7 years in prison

A former Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver who killed a passenger was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday.

Jean Silney took the stand during his sentencing hearing. He was a bus driver for JTA when investigators said he closed a bus door on a woman’s arm, before running her over.

Family identified the woman as Jeannie Rozar.

None of Rozar’s family appeared in court, but their family attorney was in court on their behalf. He said that Rozar’s mother recently passed away but her dying wish was for Silney to spend at least a decade in prison.

Silney had faced up to 15 years in prison and will get credit for the five months he has already served.

Silney pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February.

In court on Friday, prosecutors showed several angles of the incident and what led up to it.

Silney and Rozar exchange some words. The bus was originally stopped and Rozar expresses her frustration that he hasn’t moved.

Silney asks her to stop cursing on his bus. You can then see Rozar get off the bus and Silney closing his doors and drives off.

You can hear a scream and a loud clanging, as if someone hit something.

Silney gets off the bus, then gets back on and radios for help.

He’s extremely emotional, screaming, “She’s not moving!”

Silney was fired after the incident.

On Friday, Silney had several supporters in the courtroom, including his wife, kids, pastor, and other friends from church.

Many of them spoke about his faith, character and said Silney is remorseful for what happened.

Silney’s family continue to say this was an accident. His wife said that if he goes to prison, his family will suffer financially.

