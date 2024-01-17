The former JT's Billiard Bar and Grill back on the market

COLDWATER — Joe Galenski's American Dream Bar and Grill is no more.

The former JT's Billiard Bar and Grill at 50 East Chicago St. is for sale after court orders Friday and Tuesday gave Jim Tong's widow possession again.

American Dream closed in November less than a year after it opened at the former JT's at 50 East Chicago.

Glynis Tong said she will put the property back on the market and hopes someone will buy the building and business.

"That would be lovely," she said.

Galenski worked for the Tongs as a manager. After Jim Tong's death on July 1, 2022, Galenski made an offer in September 2022 to buy the business assets for $185,000. He closed the sale in January 2023 with a $50,000 down payment.

Tong's lawyer, Charles Bappert, said Galenski was "continually late on monthly payments and stopped paying altogether" at the end of July 2023.

With the breach of the contract, Tong received back all the restaurant equipment, including the liquor license.

Tong's corporation evicted Galenski and repossessed the building.

Galenski trained as a chef in France, then worked in Texas steakhouses before moving to Fort Wayne in 2012.

Joe Galenski when he opened American Dream in January last year.

Galenski was at war with Tong's former customers on social media when he took over.

His plan to create an Italian American steakhouse, a type of restaurant not in Coldwater, did not sit well with customers used to the bar, billiard tables, and entertainment.

The Tongs purchased Seybert's Implement Sales and Service in 1979. Jim Tong's interest in billiards led him to start selling pool cues, which evolved into Seybert's Billiards Supply.

His love of cooking and entertaining inspired him in 2012 to open JT's.

Prior story New owner will change JT's to Italian steak house

Glynis Tong told Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady the bar remains the only business left.

The judge told her, "Hopefully you can find someone to take it over. A lot of people at the courthouse miss going to lunch there."

Reviews of Galenski's food were good, but complaints came about the service and his attitude.

Galenski did not return numerous telephone calls from the Daily Reporter. He did post among his last comments on Facebook, "I wasn't awful to work for. I just had many problems with employees not doing their job right or just wanting to go outside and smoke weed, ignoring their customers."

