Former judge cleared in campaign finance investigation

Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·1 min read

Former Broward Circuit Judge Tom Lynch and two campaign associates have been cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation into campaign finance issues from his 2020 run for Public Defender.

The investigation became public in April when Gov. Ron DeSantis assigned the case to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor had asked the governor to reassign the case to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest because Lynch’s son, Michael Lynch, is a judge overseeing Broward criminal cases.

Miami prosecutors found no evidence that Lynch, campaign manager Michael Ahearn or campaign treasurer Megan Donahue committed a crime.

Questions arose after Donahue, who is Ahearn’s wife, reported contributions of $1,000 each from five corporate entities in May 2019 and March 2020. All five corporations were traced back to the same owner, a doctor who had appeared before Lynch before he retired from the bench.

Individual contributions over $1,000 are illegal, and Lynch’s campaign refunded the money when they became aware of the source, according to a memorandum describing the investigation.

“The subjects’ actions do not support a prosecution for knowingly and willfully making [or] accepting an excessive campaign contribution,” which would be a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison because, in this case, it was done twice.

Lynch came in third in a three-way race for Public Defender last year. Ahearn and Donahue declined to comment.

“It was a bookkeeping error that was corrected before the division of elections became aware of the mistake,” Lynch said Monday. “I’m pleased that the state attorney investigated and cleared us. There wasn’t a shred of evidence of wrongdoing.”

