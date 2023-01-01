Former Judge-Executive arrested on DUI charge

Jan. 1—ASHLAND — A former judge-executive in Boyd County was arrested on New Year's Day on a DUI charge, according to jail records.

Stephen Towler, 77, of Ashland, was arrested at about a quarter after midnight on charges of first-offense DUI and running a red light.

Ashland Police said he was pulled over on New Year's Eve at 11:53 p.m. after running a red light in the area of 13th Street and Winchester Avenue.

APD said the officer noticed Towler was inebriated and conducted a field sobriety test, which Towler failed.

Jail records show Towler was taken into custody by an Ashland Police officer.

Towler served as Judge-Executive from 2015 to 2019 — the Democrat lost in a primary to two-term Judge-Executive Bud Stevens, who went on to lose against current Republican Judge-Executive Eric Chaney in the 2018 general election.

As of Sunday, no court date or bond amount appears to be set in the case.