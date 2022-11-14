Former judge must respond to complaint by Monday

Nov. 14—OAKLAND — A jury trial has been demanded in a lawsuit that alleges a former Garrett County judge forcibly had sex with an employee.

Loriann Ludwig, 53, filed a civil complaint in Garrett County Circuit Court against Raymond G. Strubin, 66, "individually and in his official capacity" as a member of the Maryland Judiciary and judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Maryland, and the Circuit Court for Garrett County.

The lawsuit provides claims made by Ludwig, former Garrett court jury commissioner and law librarian, and only tells one side of the alleged incidents.

Strubin could not be reached for comment Friday.

Case information indicates his attorney is Kevin Michael Cox of the Baltimore-based Office of Attorney General, which was closed Friday.

Last year, Ludwig filed federal and Maryland law claims against Strubin.

She "abandoned her federal law claims and is solely pursuing Maryland law claims against (Strubin)," the complaint states.

Ludwig filed the latest lawsuit April 26.

Strubin retired as judge May 16, according to Maryland Manual On-line.

"Ludwig continues to seek justice to confront the trauma she experienced and to ensure that no other employee of the Maryland Judiciary is forced to endure the harassment and abuse she went through for years," the complaint states.

Strubin has until Monday to respond to Ludwig's complaint.

Background

The complaint alleges that in 2009, Strubin met Ludwig while she was employed at a local bookstore.

"The two developed a friendship, which eventually turned into a romantic relationship," it states. "Since Strubin and Ludwig were both married, their time spent together was often limited to periods when they were both supposed to be working."

On Sept. 22, 2014, Strubin began his term as judge for the Circuit Court for Garrett County.

Immediately after, "he arranged for Ludwig to get a job as jury commissioner/law librarian," the complaint states.

Ludwig did not meet the qualifications for the position, but took the job and signed a contract.

"As soon as Ludwig began her employment with the (court) Strubin asked Ludwig to engage in a variety of romantic activities during work hours," the complaint states.

"As Strubin grew increasingly comfortable with his power and authority as a Circuit Court judge, he became reckless and demanded that Ludwig have sex with him at work, in his chambers," it states.

In 2015, Ludwig told Strubin she wanted to end the relationship.

"Strubin, however, told Ludwig that if she stopped having sex with him, he would fire her," the complaint states.

In 2016, Ludwig was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy.

"During Ludwig's cancer treatments, Strubin continued to force Ludwig to have sex with him," the complaint states.

Counts in the lawsuit include battery, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of Fair Employment Practices Act.

Ludwig asks for relief, including attorney's fees, but no monetary amounts are listed in the document.

Her attorney, Sammy Sugiura of Pittsburgh-based Cohen and Grace, on Friday said he couldn't comment on specifics of the the lawsuit.

Allegations

According to the complaint, "On April 29, 2019, Ludwig was called into work by her boss, Defendant Strubin ... and told that she should perform oral sex on him (50) times to celebrate her birthday. When Ludwig refused, Strubin became enraged, and forcibly had sex with Ludwig, without her consent."

The act was not an isolated incident, "but part of a 4-year period during which Strubin required Ludwig to regularly have sex with him to keep her job," it states.

"The terror that Ludwig experienced during this period — which included Strubin repeatedly telling Ludwig that if she did not have sex with him, she would lose her health insurance and not be able to receive life-saving cancer treatments — remains with her to this day."

Attention

Strubin gained national attention in 2018 when he presided over a jury trial in the criminal case against Megan Virginia Shaffer, 21, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Alexander A. Stevens, 24, of Frostburg.

