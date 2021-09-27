Former judge, prosecutor, public defender Robert Devlin is appointed to investigate police shootings as first inspector general

Robert Devlin, a retired judge, prosecutor and public defender, was appointed Monday to the powerful new position of inspector general, an office created to investigate and prosecute all fatal police use of force cases as the most visible element in a far-reaching package new of law enforcement reforms.

Devlin, 71, was the favorite among four finalists for the position created by pressure from police reformers who have argued for years that the current system in use for investigating officer-involved-shootings is weighted in favor of police.

Devlin was selected among four finalists by the Connecticut Criminal Justice Commission.

The $180,000 a year Inspector General position was created two years ago, but the appointment dragged on because of legal arguments about the independence of the office from prosecutors in the state Division of Criminal Justice.

Devlin was viewed as the top choice by many who have followed the appointment because his age and experience are expected to give him the ability to resist what is expected to be intense pressure from both shooting victims and law enforcement as the new office organizes itself and begins work.

The state Criminal Justice Commission appointed Devlin by a 5-0 vote following a day-long series of public interviews of the finalists in Hartford. Asked during the question for his advice to an inspector General, Devlin said: “Follow the evidence. Be brave. ”

“There are people in our society who think the police can do no wrong,” he said. “And there are people in our society who think the police can do no right. Its in that space in between that the inspector general has to work, and let the results speak for themselves.,” he said. ”I would give a fair shake to everyone, to the police and the victims.”

“I’m not looking at this as a stepping stone to something else,” he said. “I’ve done a lot in my life.”