Former Junction City resident found guilty of kidnapping, strangling woman

Oct. 29—A former Junction City resident has been found guilty of kidnapping and strangling a woman.

A jury on Wednesday found David Lee Gollahon, 60, guilty of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated robbery in Riley County District Court.

The charges stemmed from an December 2017 incident when Gollahon kidnapped a woman and broke into the Scenic Valley Inn at 610 Scenic Dr., where he strangled her and attempted to rob her.

Gollahon is currently serving a 14-year sentence for two armed bank robberies in 2019 in Baltimore. Gollahon was extradited from Maryland in July and was present during the trial.

His sentencing is set for 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.